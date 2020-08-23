Just in: El-Rufai, Sanusi meet in Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Immediate past Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi came to Kaduna on Sunday where he held meetings with Governor Nasiru Ahmad El-Rufa’i.

Though details of their encounter were yet to be made public, a close aide of Sanusi, Dr. Suleiman Shinkafi said the former emir would be in Kaduna for a week to receive visitors who had wanted to visit him.

Earlier, Sanusi who was visiting Kaduna for the time since his dethronement, was received at the Airport were his admirers had gathered to welcome him.

The last time he was in Kaduna was during the celebration of the 60th birthday anniversary of El-Rufa’i.

According to Shinkafi, “since his dethronement, many people had wanted to visit him in Lagos. But the monarch decided to relieve them from the stress of travelling as far as Lagos.”

“From Kaduna, he will visit Sokoto to greet the Sultan, Muhammad Sa’ad and after leaving Sokoto he will move down to Azare, Katagum where his late grandfather, Muhammad Sanusi l stayed when he was deposed by late Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello. ”

“Sanusi who arrived the Airforce base around 10.40am alighted from a private plane and he was immediately followed by his wives.

“Journalists from various media organizations as well as some traditional title holders from Kano and Kaduna states were at the Airforce base to welcome him.

“Immediately the monarch entered his waiting creamed colour Roy Royce and he was conveyed to Government House were he is expected to meet with the governor.”

