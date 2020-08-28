Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Just in: 3rd victim of the Lagos helicopter crash dies, LASEMA

On 10:18 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

At exactly 9.30 pm, Friday, Director General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed the death of the third victim, the only survivor of the Opebi helicopter crash.

READ ALSO: Helicopter crash: “We are grateful to God” – Residents

According to him, after several battle to save the life of the victim, who sustained severe injuries, he died at the Intensive Care Unit, ICU, of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, Ikeja.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!