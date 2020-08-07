JSS 3 students who registered for BECE exams in Lagos to resume August 10

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Osayande

Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, has directed that all Junior Secondary School, JSS 3, students who registered for the National Examinations Council, NECO Basic Education Certificate Examination, BECE to resume from Monday, August 10.

Recall that the state had earlier directed that SS3 and Technical Studies (TEC3) Students in the State resume on Monday, August 3 to enable them to revise and sit for their forthcoming West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and NABTEB.

The call for resumption for JSS 3 was made by Mrs Adefisayo in her office at the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja on Thursday.

According to the Commissioner, “Only those students who are registered for NECO BECE, which is scheduled to commence on the 24th of August, 2020 are permitted to resume.”

She noted that other JSS3 students awaiting to write BECE organised by the Lagos State Examinations Board would soon be informed of the scheduled dates of their examination.

The Commissioner stated that administrators of both public and private schools are expected to ensure full compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines for schools re-opening in their respective schools as the state officials would be on the ground to monitor situations in all schools across the state.

While urging students to be fully prepared for the forthcoming examinations and devote more time to their studies, the Commissioner explained that government had made appropriate arrangements to make learning conducive and the conduct of the examination successful.

She, however, urged students and members of staff to adhere strictly to proper hygienic guidelines and ensure the provision of sanitizers, wash hand basins, thermometers and other essential items in public and private schools across the state, stressing that the washing of hands, wearing of nose masks and the maintenance of social distancing must be adhered to.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: