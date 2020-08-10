Breaking News
Jobberman’s FREE webinar promises to be packed with new recruitment trends and secrets

Lagos, Nigeria, Friday, August 7, 2020; Leading talent recruitment agency, Jobberman has announced plans to host a free webinar titled ‘Hiring the best fit for your company’ for employers and HR professionals on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 12 Noon WAT via live video platform, Crowdcast.

For some businesses, COVID-19 has caused a complete recruitment freeze, for many – essential service providers in particular – it has resulted in fast, high-volume hiring. This virtual webinar promises to be power-packed with insights and secrets into recruitment trends and challenges since the advent of the pandemic.

Recruiting quality employees and filling certain types of jobs can be a challenging task in uncertain times like this. Jobberman Nigeria Head HR, Foluso Agbaje has teamed up with the Head of Human Capital, Letshego MFB, Emmanuel Micheal, to review the new tools needed for a perfect hiring process, latest trends in the world of recruitment, and the importance of using tests to shortlist.

Another major highlight of the webinar is the spotlight on the much talked about Jobberman Skills Assessment product, a much-needed tool for recruiting during a pandemic, considering the fact that remote work is on the rise – every recruiters hiring solution right now.

Participants will have the opportunity to get real-time feedback from talent experts who have solved complex talent management issues for multinational corporations.

Business leaders and HR professionals can join the stimulating session on Thursday, August 13, 2020, by visiting www.jobberman.com/talking-talent to register.

