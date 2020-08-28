Jimoh Ibrahim defects to APC, says PDP is dead without him in Ondo

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says Ajayi missed a golden opportunity

Dayo Johnson Akure

BUSINESS mogul Jimoh Ibrahim has formally defected to the All Progressive Congress in Ondo state boasting that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state is dead without him.

Speaking during his defection held at lgbotako in Okitipupa council area of the state, lbrahim who said he revived the PDP from death added that he will “use the same strategy to kill the party in the forthcoming governorship election.

The ceremony was attended by the former Governor of Borno state, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, the state governor Rotimi Akeredolu, party state chairman, Ade Adetimehin and other chieftains of the party.

Ibrahim said that “even if the candidate of the PDP, Eyitayo Jegede SAN, expends all the resources at his disposal on the election, he will still lose to Governor Akeredolu.

”I do not want to sound proud, but i revived PDP in this state. I know how i revived the party and i am going to use the same strategy to kill the PDP.

“I have received the broom from our party chairman here. This night, I will do something. I will give the PDP its poison. I know how I revived the party, I will poison the party to death again.”

The business mogul who said he has tried so much not to talk about the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), described the party backward train with serial betrayers on board.

”I have tried not to talk about the ZLP. I pray we will not suffer in this life. Where is Zenith Labour Party in this state? The painful thing is that Agboola saw a golden opportunity and missed it to join the train of betrayers. Let me congratulate you Mr. Governor. You are going to win that election with a wide margin.”

He described Mimiko as a man with serial treacherous character, spanning across decades of betrayals of his close friends and political associates.

He stated that he joined the APC because of Governor Akeredolu’s gaint strides across the state, particularly his efforts on the resuscitation of the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology which was abandoned by the Mimiko administration for eight years.

Receiving Ibrahim into the APC, the state Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin said the APC parades an array of leaders of integrity and proven character across the state.

Adetimehin described the decision of Jimoh Ibrahim to join the APC as one informed by the quality of people the reputation of the party is attracting to it fold.

Governor Akeredolu in his remarks, thanked the people noting that his administration is poised to do more for them.

