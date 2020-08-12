JED PLC assures of improved service as new MD comes on board

Kindly Share This Story:

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Managing Director, Jos Electricity Distribution PLC, JED PLC, Engr. Hashim Bakori has assured stakeholders of his resolve to reposition the company for efficient service delivery in a manner that would be profitable to them as his attention would be focused on reduction of ATC & C losses through performance tracking and evaluation, Customers tariff reclassification among others.

Bakori, who is the newly appointed MD of JED PLC added he would also pay attention to customers enumeration, energy accounting and audit through aggressive metering, reengagement of all runaway customers back to the grid, and provision of quality service amongst others.

In a statement issued in Jos on Wednesday to intimate stakeholders about the development in the company,

Dr. Friday Elijah who is the Head, Corporate Communications stated the new boss promised to prioritize staff welfares such as job security and conducive working environment, called on staff to eschew all sorts of vices, rumor mongering and backbiting stressing that management under his watch would not tolerate indolence, non – performance, dereliction of duty as well as truancy from staff.

The statement reads, “The Board of Directors of Jos Electricity Distribution PLC has appointed Engr. Hashim Ibrahim Bakori as the Managing Director of the electricity outfit. Bakori, a consummate engineer with a reservoir of knowledge of the energy sector is a veteran in the electricity industry having spent most of his years in Nigerian Electricity Power Authority (NEPA) and Power Holding Company of Nigeria. The new Managing Director who assumed duty last Monday, 10th of August, 2020, promised to reposition the company for efficient service delivery in such a manner that would be profitable to the stakeholders ( investors, staff, customers etc).

“Consequently, Bakori said his attention would be focused on reduction of ATC & C losses via the instrumentality of performance tracking and evaluation, Customers tariff reclassification to reflect reality of energy consumption by customers, Customers enumeration, Energy accounting and audit through aggressive metering, re-engagement of all runaway customers back to the grid, and provision of quality service amongst others.

“The Chief Executive Officer who expressed optimism about the achievability of his programmes urged staff of the company to redouble their efforts towards optimization of their services. Bakori who hitherto acted briefly as the Managing Director of the company in 2015 promised to prioritize staff welfares such as job security and conducive working environment called on staff to eschew all sorts of vices, rumor mongering and backbiting stressing that management under his watch would not tolerate indolence, non – performance, dereliction of duty as well as truancy from staff.

“He therefore sued for cooperation and understanding of staff to enable the company meets statutory performance target that would ultimately translate to profit making adding, “Our doors are open to suggestions and any out of the box initiative that will move the company forward.”

