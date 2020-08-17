Japan to execute three major projects in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victoria Ojeme

The Government of Japan has disclosed that it will implement three projects in Nigeria, as part of Japans’ regional support.

The Resident Representative of United Nation Development Programm, Mr Lealem Dinku, who disclosed this at the launch of ‘Strengthening National And Regional Capacities For Peace Support Operations’ (PSOs) Project. He said that these projects by Japan will be implemented in the North East, Lagos and Kaduna states in Nigeria.

Dinku noted that these projects have been implemented in collaboration with the government at national, state and local government levels, adding that this will contribute to advancing Nigeria’s development priorities and the well-being of the people.

He said “The strategic partnership between UNDP and Government of Japan, the Center for Strategic Research and Studies, CSRS and National Defence College, NDC, will be significant to the achievement of SDG 16 and the entire spectrum of peace operations, from conflict prevention to conflict management and post-conflict peacebuilding and recovery.

“Thousands of women and youths that have been supported to regain their means of livelihoods and a number of public infrastructures such as schools and hospitals that have been built or reconstructed in the Northeast that brought succour and renewed live to the victims of insurgency in the zone, are parts of the key results delivered by these interventions,” he stressed.

Reacting to Nigeria’s post-COVID-19 response, the resident representative said UNDP is committed to partner with the government of Nigeria to address development challenges including the impact of the pandemic and strengthening of peace and security through inclusive, innovative and sustainable solutions that are people-centred.

Speaking also, the Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba, recalled that the project document had been endorsed by the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, MFBNP, adding that the project is expected to enhance the capacities for Peace Support Operations, PSOs in West Africa.

The Minister, who was ably represented by Director, International Cooperation Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Elizabeth Egharevba, called on UNDP to ensure their effective Monitoring and Evaluation plan put in place, to ensure the sustainability of the project.

“The MFBNP as the government coordinating agency will continue to partner with UNDP and other critical stakeholders to ensure the implementation of projects and programmes that will impact positively on the socio-economic development of our country,” she added.

Speaking in the same vein, the Commandant National Defence College, Rear Admiral Makanju Kadiri, stated that the project launch will herald the third phase of collaboration with the government of Japan.

He maintained that “Courses to be conducted under this phase include Protection of Civilians, PoC, in Armed Conflict, Gender in PSO and Logistic Support in PSO.

“These courses were carefully selected based on ECOWAS Training Needs Assessment, TNA, 2019-2022.

“The TNA identified priority areas for training and it is expected that the training will contribute to making ECOWAS Standby Force, ESF, more efficient to engage in multi-dimensional PSOs missions. These identified training areas are vital if contemporary PSO must succeed.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

