JAMB lifts suspension on printing of admission letters, university transfers,others

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has announced the lifting of suspension it earlier placed on printing of admission letters, inter-university transfers among others.

The board, in a statement, Sunday, by its Head of Media and Public Relations, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said; “all requests for printing of admission letters, inter-university transfers, condonement of illegitimate admissions and other processes for previous years which had been hitherto suspended would now be restored from Monday, 31st August 2020.”

“To ensure that candidates who took the UTME prior to 2020, and who require certain corrections of their processes are accommodated, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has lifted the suspension earlier placed on processes covering those years,” he said in the statement.

According to the statement, “it is to be noted that most of these operations are only available at JAMB offices nationwide. Furthermore, as the Board is desirous of sustaining compliance with COVID-19 protocols, it maintains that 2020 UTME candidates desirous of these services will only be attended to through the Appointment Booking Platform which they could access online through their phones to secure a definite date and time for an appointment. ”

“The Board urged all State offices to ensure that all clients comply with all existing COVID -19 protocols,” he said.

The statement read in full: “To ensure that candidates who took the UTME prior to 2020, and who require certain corrections of their processes are accommodated, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has lifted the suspension earlier placed on processes covering those years.

“As you may be aware, the need to prevent overcrowding at its Computer-Based Test Centres and other partner facilities, in line with extant COVID -19 protocols issued by relevant agencies, led it to allow candidates to seek corrections and other processes only through the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)or Direct Entry (DE) platforms. This measure had the intended effect of limiting the number of persons visiting the centres.

“As government continues to ease the lockdown leading to the resumption of students in exit classes, the number of 2020 UTME candidates needing one service or another at the various centres has drastically gone down, thus, the Board has decided to open up its platforms to accommodate more requests especially from previous years.

“Therefore, all requests for printing of admission letters, inter-university transfers, condonement of illegitimate admissions and other processes for previous years which had been hitherto suspended would now be restored from Monday, 31st August, 2020.

“However, it is to be noted that most of these operations are only available at JAMB offices nationwide. Furthermore, as the Board is desirous of sustaining compliance with COVID-19 protocols, it maintains that 2020 UTME candidates desirous of these services will only be attended to through the Appointment Booking Platform which they could access online through their phones to secure a definite date and time for an appointment.

“The Board urged all State offices to ensure that all clients comply with all existing COVID -19 protocols.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: