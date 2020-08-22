Ize-Iyamu’s Simple Agenda vague, can’t solve economic problems created by fmr gov ― Orbih

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chairman of Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council, Chief Dan Orbih, has urged voters in the state not to be deceived by the propaganda of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu ahead of the September 19, 2020, gubernatorial election, noting that the APC candidate’s ‘Simple Agenda’ manifesto can’t solve the huge problems created by former Governor Adams Oshiomhole.

Orbih who spoke to the party’s faithful in wards 3, 4, 7 and 10, in Esan West Local Government Area of the state, said the forthcoming election is not just about Obaseki but the future, progress and development of Edo State.

He appealed to the people to cast their votes en-masse for Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Rt. Hon. Comr. Philip Shaibu, to further consolidate their first term achievements.

ALSO READ:

Urging the people to reject the APC and its candidate, Orbih disclosed that Oshiomhole left huge economic problems and financial debt which the incumbent Governor Obaseki has been working tirelessly to solve.

He said: “The past administration left a lot of problems before leaving as governor and no Simple Agenda can solve such problems. Obaseki is the only man that has the solutions to these numerous challenges facing the state.

“Oshiomhole neglected Ekpoma roads, and the roads became unmotorable but Obaseki came and addressed the issue, making the roads motorable. Obaseki met empty treasury but through prudent management of resources, he has placed Edo on the threshold of development.”

A PDP leader in Ward 4, Mrs Philomena Ihenyei, said the ward is the largest in Esan land, promising to deliver the entire votes to the governor come September 19, 2020.

On his part, Obaseki said Ekpoma is important to his administration, assuring that his government will continue to build infrastructure; construct more roads and ensure improvement in electricity to boost economic development in the area.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: