Itsekiri youth council calls for implementation of anti-kidnapping law in Delta

The Itsekiri national youth council (INYC) has called for the full implementation of the Delta State anti-kidnapping law to avert the increasing rate of kidnapping in the state.

INYC made this known yesterday when the leadership of the group drawn from all her chapters stormed Isiokolo, the headquarter of Ethiope East Local Government Area to register their protest before Hon. (Mrs) Faith Majemite, the chairperson of the local government area over the kidnap of her colleague Hon. Okorodudu Aduge, chairman Warri North Local Government Area.

Speaking during the visit, the president of Itsekiri National Youth Council, Comr. Weyinmi Agbateyiniro said the kidnapped Warri North local government council boss was detained by his kidnappers for several days in a building at Kokori community in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State from where he miraculously escaped.

He alleged that the kidnapping of Hon. Okorodudu Aduge is among the conspiracy theory to kidnap, a list of marked Itsekiri notable leaders for reasons not yet known.

”The building in Kokori community where Hon. Okorodudu Aduge was kept hostage for several days is well known; the correlation between the owners of the building, the inhabitants of the building, the kidnappers, their activities, and this conspiracy theory are all well known.

“We wondered why those behind this conspiracy theory will want to at all cost kidnap those in this list of Itsekiri marked leaders.

“We are here to bring to your attention and by extension, the attention of the general public to all of these ugly developments so that necessary machinery can be put in place to avert a reoccurrence of such ugly incident.

Responding on behalf of the Chairperson of the Ethiope East Local Government Area, Hon. Victor Ofobrukuta, while expressing his displeasure over the unfortunate incident, acknowledged that the local government boss was not only aware that her colleague was kidnapped but was also aware that he was taken hostage in a building in the kokori community.

Ofobrukuta also said in order not to jeopardize all the efforts put in place by the local government council boss to ensure peace, security and safety of lives and properties in about 6 years ago when she took over as the local government area chairperson and in line with the Delta State government anti-kidnapping laws that are now in full operation, no stone will be left unturned until all the issues raised are addressed.

