Itsekiri interest group hails call for dissolution of Pondei led IMC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jimitota Onoyume

Itsekiri Interest Group, IIG has berated those against recommendations of the Senate Ad hoc committee on the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, for dissolution of the Prof Kemebradikumo Pondei led Interim Management Committee, IMC of the NDDC and the commission placed under the supervision of Secretary to Government of the Federation, SGF, saying the committee should be commended for the bold step .

Director of Research , Media and Publicity of the body, Comrade Toritseju Okotie said the recommendations of the National Assembly was in the interest of the entire Niger Delta region “The Itsekiri are known to always stand up against corruption and other forms of sharp practices which has become endemic in the NDDC and became even louder within the short life span of the IMC of the NDDC. This is why the IIG supports all what both the Senate and House of Representatives have done thus far in exposing the endemic corruption in the IMC of the NDDC leading into an unprecedented, crude and criminal looting of over N82 billion naira of funds meant for the development of the Niger Delta Region.

READ ALSO:

All this happened within less than seven months of the IMC taking over the administration of NDDC!”, he said. “The IIG further call for not just the sacking of the current IMC of the NDDC but also the prosecution in court of all principal officers found culpable in the wanton looting of funds meant to develop the Niger Delta region..”, the group said.

Continuing, the group said the Minister of Niger Delta, Chief Godswill Akpabio should also be made to explain his role in the ugly development in the commission, adding that he should be prosecuted as well if found wanting.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: