It’s too early to suffer hallucinations ― Edo APC tells PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) should quit hallucinating and face serious campaigning, the Edo APC has said.

Only an issue-based campaign, which helps the Edo electorate to clearly make their choice on September 19, will help everyone now, not wild rumours, which unfortunately have become the jittery PDP’s pastime, the party added.

Reacting to the latest scare-mongering from the PDP camp, of a fictive van filled with imaginary arms, the Chairman of the APC Campaign Council, Mr John Maiyaki said it was only in PDP’s fertile imagination.

“The latest falsehood from the hallucinating PDP is a branded van, loaded with arms, from Kogi State. Let the DSS go ahead and probe this latest allegation. But take it from us: it’s another ploy to divert attention from the real thing: the PDP is scared of a bad beating at the polls on September 19, and it tries to divert the people’s attention.

Mayaki said the Edo APC was too busy taking its candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu’s SIMPLE agenda to a receptive and rapturous Edo people that it had no time for hallucinating games.

“Compare our campaigns with theirs. Look at the Edo people’s passion, as they warm up to POI’s messages of hope, as we touch down in every community, in all parts of Edo State. Why would we disrupt a campaign going on so well for us, to run arms? Does a popular and accepted party need to intimidate anyone?” the APC campaign spokesperson asked.

He said given the deceit and dissembling that PDP had used since the campaign began, it shouldn’t surprise anyone if the so-called vans are PDP creations, imaginary or real.

“All I know is we’re too busy selling our resonating message of hope to have time for any illegal or illicit activity. Let the PDP campaign as we are doing and get serious. Maybe then, they would have less time for old wives’ tales. An idle mind, they say, after all, is a devil’s workshop.’

But Mayaki stated that his party was in it to win and win well, and is working hard to attain that goal.

“Governor Obaseki wasted four years and yet couldn’t prove himself. Now, his adopted party are wasting the short campaign period, passing around rumours, simply because they lack winning ideas. When we win big on September 19, they will mouth another set of rumours and lies. But we wish them well: hard work, not wild rumours, win elections. We mean serious business. Let PDP continue wasting precious time. They will see the result on September 19.”

