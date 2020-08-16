It’s a privilege to be part of COVID-19 fight in Lagos — Landmark Africa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

The Chief Executive Officer of Landmark Africa, Paul Onwuanibe has said that it is a privilege for the company to support the fight against COVID-19 in Lagos State after the successful complimentary treatment of over 300 COVID-19 patients at the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre.

Speaking following when the N1.2 billion Isolation Centre was decommissioned, Onwuanibe said that the 3-month operation which was in partnership with Young Presidents’ Organisation and Lagos State government was quite an emotional period.

Seeing all the success stories that had come out of the Isolation Centre within the Landmark Village, like the 98-year-old grandmother who was successfully treated and discharged. We consider it a privilege to have been part of the valiant efforts to curtail the spread of the virus in Lagos State.

“The Eti-Osa Isolation Centre was completed within 19 days in April to improve the capacity of the state to fight COVID-19. The 80-bed Isolation Centre was fully equipped with six ventilators, monitors, respirators, mobile X-rays, ultrasound and oxygen piping as well as all other auxiliary medical and non-medical facilities. The Centre also had 97 clinical and 45 operational staff. All the equipment and furniture within the Isolation Centre will now be donated to the Lagos State Government to improve healthcare service delivery after the Centre is decommissioned.‘‘

On his part, Dr Richard Ajayi, Member, Steering Committee of the Young Presidents’ Organisation and Founder of the Bridge Clinic, said: We have engaged a world class decontamination firm, Boeker Public Health Services, which shall be fully responsible for disinfecting the structure using WHO approved protocols.

This forward-thinking measure is an example of how thoroughly Landmark planned for the Isolation Centre to co-exist independently with general commercial activities within the Landmark Village. From putting up the entire structure speedily to world-class standards, to putting in place specific safety measures which ensured that we have zero cases of cross contamination, to the decommissioning phase Landmarks processes ensured that the siting of the Isolation Centre had indeed contributed significantly to the fight against COVID in Lagos State, said Enyinna Okorafor, Head of Projects at Landmark Africa.

We appreciate the YPO and Lagos State Government for a fruitful and productive collaboration to save the lives of Lagosians. We at Landmark will continue to support the community at large by promoting COVID-19 health and safety measures in accordance with Lagos State directives, said Oyindamola Tukuru, Landmark Africas Head of Customer Service and Operations.

