Isoko youths urge IGP to investigate murder of Ozoro youth by police

By Ochuko Akuopha

Isoko National Youth Assembly, INYA, has urged the Inspector General of Police Mr. Mohammed Adamu to order a thorough investigation into the role of the police in killing of one Mr. Collins at Ozoro, Delta State on Monday, 3rd August, 2020 and bring the culprits to book.

Recall that Collins was shot dead when youths of the community protested against their alleged incessant harassment and extortion by the police, a development that has generated outrage and tension in the area.

INYA, in a statement by it’s President, Comrade Ovie Umuakpo said: “This regrettable but avoidable incident again underscores and bring to the fore the need for a more civil police- citizens relations.

“I believe firmly that there are professional ways to quell civil protest and engage protesters without resort to arms and gunshots. The action of men of the Nigeria Police (the Eagle Net Squad) in the incident is to say the least unprofessional and it is strongly condemned.

“I therefore call on the Inspector General of Police, IGP to order an immediate and thorough investigation into the incidents leading to the protest in Ozoro, the role of men of the Nigera Police and the killing of the young man with a view of bringing to book without delay whoever is find wanting no matter how highly placed.

“This I believe will assuage the anger on the minds of the Isoko youths particularly those resident in Ozoro and bring sanity to the community.

“Going forward, I wish to emphasize that the Isoko National Youth Assembly, INYA will resist henceforth, acts of exploitation and intimidation of the Isoko youths under any guise. While INYA under my watch will not condone acts of crime, criminality and other form of disobedience by youths, I implore the police to act professionally in bringing perpetrators to justice.

“Finally, I urge our youths to remain calm as I am already in touch with the Police Authority and other Security Agencies on the matter with a view to restoring peace and ensuring that those who acted against the law are brought to justice.”

