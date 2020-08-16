Islamiyya school teachers in Niger convicted 22 years for defiling minors

Kindly Share This Story:

Two Islamic teachers who were convicted for defiling four under-aged girls in their Islamiyya school, bursts in tears as they were sentenced to 22 years jail term by a Minna Chief Magistrate Court II.

The two Islamic teachers, Hassan Bilyaminu and Abdullahi Bilyaminu were convicted by Hajiya Hauwa Baba Yusuf, on two count charges which bothered on the act of gross indecency and sexual abuse.

According to the first information report (FIR), made available in court by the police prosecutor, Sgt Bello Mohammed, and obtained by CAPITAL POST, the offences were punishable under the section, 285 of the penal code law and 19(2) of the Child’s right law of Niger State 2010.

The charge read in part: “That on the 2nd of August, 2020, one Lawal Idris of Tudun Nasira area of Maitumbi in Minna, represented three others, and reported that on 31st of July, 2020, you Hassan Bilyaminu and Abdullahi Bilyaminu lured four of the girls whose ages ranges between 6 and 11 years old pupils of your Islamiya, into your house and used your finger to rub and inserted it into the minors’ vagina one after the other. adsbygoogle || []).push({});

“During the police investigation, you confessed to the commission of the crime.

“You are hereby suspected to have committed the above offences.”

When the charge was read to them by the presiding Chief Magistrate, Hajiya Hauwa Baba Yusuf, they all pleaded guilty to the offences and pleaded for leniency that they were tempted by the devil (Shaitan).

At this point, the police prosecutor, Sgt. Bello Mohammed prayed the court to convict them by invoking section 157 of the criminal procedure code (CPC).

While convicting them, she said each of the convicts admitted to the two-count charge of gross indecency and sexual assault against the four under-aged girls whose ages range from 6 to 11 years old.

“They went ahead to described vividly how they perpetrated the act by luring these innocent girls into their room and inserting their fingers into their private part.

“This act is indeed grossly indecent and an assault that will leave a permanent and gruesome memory in the mind of these little girls.

“One wonders what people like the convicts derived from assaulting and defiling little girls. This has gone berserk, they must be more to this pandemic of sexual assault on little children.

“For the society to be able to curtail this ugly trend, the full wrath of the law must be brought on the convicts.

“I hereby sentence the accused as follow:

“For the first accused, Hassan Bilyaminu who sexually abused one girl is to spend 7 years imprisonment, while the second accused, Abdullahi Bilyaminu, for sexually abused 3 girls, he is sentenced to 5 years on each of the girl and in all is to serve 15 years jail terms.

They have 30 days to appeal”, the Magistrate ruled.

Immediately they were convicted, people in the court hall were thrown into confusion as the two convicts wept profusely.

Amid uncontrollable tears, the Police waded into bringing the situation under control and they were led into a waiting van that drove them away.

