Iseyin-Ogbomoso road: Group assures support for Makinde’s success, 2nd term

By Adeola Badru

A social movement, Iseyin Council of Societies (ICS), based in Iseyin, Oyo State, has promised that Oke-Ogun people would give their support Governor Seyi Makinde in his future political endeavours, especially for his second term bid in 2023.

The group, which is the umbrella body of all social groups in the ancient town, in a letter to the governor on Wednesday, disclosed their joy for the approval given by the state executive council recently for the construction of the 44kilometers Iseyin-Ogbomoso road.

The letter stated the road construction, when concluded, would facilitate economic progress around Oke-Ogun region and help develop commercial activities in major cities and townships like Oyo, Ibarapa, Ogbomoso and Kwarab State among others that stand to also benefit from the project.

The ICS President, Hope Adeoti Lukuman who signed the letter, urged the government to commence the project without delay to further promote employment opportunities for the young and old that are interested in skill jobs.

“We use this medium to show our appreciation to the governor and his entire cabinet for the approval of Iseyin-Ogbomoso road, while work is ongoing vigorously on Moniya-Iseyin road.”

“We joyously bring to your notice that the people of Oke-Ogun will be delighted to be identified with you in your future political pursuits because the construction of this road will bring not only accessible road to Ogbomoso, but also promote economic activities among the people of Oke-Ogun, Ibarapa, Oyo, Ogbomoso and by extension, Kwara State.”

“It will be our joy if the construction of this road commences immediately and completed in time, in view of this, your name will be etched in gold in the minds of the good people of Oke-Ogun, for being a pathfinder in the present Oyo State.”

The state government recently announced the approval for the construction of Iseyin-Ogbomoso road, Alakia-Airport road, development of the Ibadan Dry Port facility and construction of Ibadan Circular road, using what it called a N100 billion private bond.

