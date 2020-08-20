Isese Day: Adherents renew call for holiday

Kindly Share This Story:

…advocate review of the academic policy to favour local language

By Adeola Badru

AS Yoruba traditionalists all over the world celebrate the World Isese Day on Thursday, there were calls for the government of Oyo State to set aside August 20 of every year as a holiday to mark the festival which usually brings all traditionalists together.

At Olubadan of Ibadan’s palace where they converged in the morning to celebrate with the monarch, Oba Saliu Adetunji and his Chiefs, the Aare Isese of Oyo State, Chief Omikunmi Egbelade, said the last administration disappointed the traditionalists by refusing to declare holiday for the World Isese Day celebration despite that the state House of Assembly then ratified the declaration.

Egbelade, however, said the present administration would not disappoint them, as the governor has promised while campaigning for office that he would declare holiday for the World Isese Day celebration.

His words: “We were disappointed that the late Governor Ajimobi did not declare 20th August as a holiday for this celebration, we neither asked for Egungun holiday nor Sango holiday, World Isese Day celebration cuts across all traditional lines, we are all celebrating it, why is it difficult to declare such?”

“We are happy that the present governor promised that he will declare the holiday while campaigning, he does not make a promise that he will not fulfil, we know he will do it, that is why we prayed for him always that his administration will succeed,” he declared.

The Araba Ifalere Odegbola who is the Araba of Ibadan and Chairman of all Arabas in the state in his remark called on the government to urgently review the state’s education policy to allow the use of Yoruba Language to teach in all public schools.

Odegbola attributed loss of moral and human value to the use of foreign language to teach in schools, conduct financial transactions and communicate government policies and activities.

According to him: “Most countries that never joked with their languages are at the forefront of the world development today, look at China, look at France, look at Germany, they teach their wards with their languages, do business with their languages and conduct government activities with their languages.”

“We demand that our government review our education policy in this direction while we ask the State House of Assembly to also conduct their sessions in Yoruba.”

“It will engender quality and robust presentations and debates on the floor of the House rather than ‘I support the motion’ anthem that is always chorused there.”

The celebration took the adherents to the Mapo roundabout where they prayed for the people of Yoruba descendants all over the world and those in leadership positions before proceeding to the ‘Ose Meji’ Hall at Oja-Oba in Ibadan to continue the festival.

