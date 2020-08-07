Is Africa a rural jungle without data?

Kindly Share This Story:

The answer to that question is inarguably YES! Africa has no accurate record of its citizens, not even one African country can boast of having a complete and accurate data of its citizens. What a shame!

The quality, availability, timeliness and use of basic economic and demographic data to inform policy remain significant challenges across Africa. These challenges stem in part from limitations in technical know-how and qualified human resources, but also from the barriers created by misaligned political and institutional incentives within governments.

African policymakers are increasingly called on to use evidence-based research to inform development decisions. But this requires the rigorous collection of data as well as a coordinated system to disseminate it.

According to Charles N Lambert, leader of Africa’s first Economic War and the Black Wall Street, data, and especially data of good quality, are essential for national governments and institutions to accurately plan, fund and evaluate development activities.

Basic development indicators are essential for an accurate picture of a country’s development status. This includes a country’s progress towards specific development goals and improving its citizens’ socio-economic conditions. In fact, solutions to social and economic problems are often inseparable from the statistics.

You cannot build schools without knowing how many children need to be enrolled. You cannot build specialist hospitals without knowing the number of people living in that area. you cannot even as a government, create jobs for the unemployed without knowing how many people are unemployed in society. A country needs to know what it grows and where to prevent famine.

In general, development programs entail measurable results. Development decisions should be informed by data. But more importantly this data must be turned into information that is easy to understand and useful to end-users.

Data is the first, crucial step in economic development. Then you need smart, objective analysis to make sense of the data and shape the narrative. Once the data supply side is up to par, the hope is that decision-makers at all levels will increasingly demand relevant information to lay the foundation for policymaking and budgeting.

Like everyone else, African governments and their development partners need good data on basic development metrics. To be of value, such data must be accurate, timely, disaggregated and widely available. This is not the case in many African countries.

Committed to ending the tag “A rural jungle without data” but with over 1.3 billion people in its continent, the Black Wall Street has been able to divide the continent into 600 population locations to enable data accurate tracking which would be made available to anyone seeking to leave a blueprint.

Lambert, the leader of the Economic War under which the data would be made available, explains that each of the 600 population locations has a name or zip code for the area and in the zip code, there’s a direct or pinpoint of identities of teachers, nurses and number of people living in that area.

This will be achieved through the 28 development channel apps tied to the Black Wall Street platform.

Development Channel is the world’s most comprehensive platform for bridging the development divide between developed and underdeveloped nations and communities in the world through the use of 25 empathy-driven and highly innovative companies helping to create a strong middle class, food security and strong infrastructure among the world’s most disadvantaged.

Visit the Black Wall Street platform[redirectmall.com] today to join the movement which brings the blueprint for Africa’s development.

