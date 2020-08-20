Irukera FCCPC bags FG Awards

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Government has conferred an “Extra Mile” Award on Federal Competition Consumer Protection Commission for its outstanding performances during Covid-19 Pandemic and its participation in the Sustainable Production/Delivery of essential Commodities of Committee of the federal government

The letter of the Awards which was signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Commerce Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo on be behalf of the Minister Otunba Niyi Adebayo in Abuja, emphasised that FCCPC’s under Barr. Babatunde Irukera has shown exemplary dedication, commitment and loyalty to work and service of the Commission and the nation as a whole which necessitated the recognition.

Reacting to the Award, the CEO/MD of FCCPC Barr. Babatunde Irukera who has personally been leading the prosecution of unethical and underhand dealing by some companies in the country expressed his gratitude to the commission for the Awards and recognition.

He said that protecting consumers and citizens remains an emergent and urgent call upon all, including all arms of government, civil society, industry and all other stakeholders.

He said the Commission will continue to intensify its efforts to collaborate as the Commission not only build consensus on the priority of consumer rights protection but also demand and insist these rights are respected and protected.

