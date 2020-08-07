Introducing shop for once and earn for life – Archbishop Sam Zuga

Kindly Share This Story:

The last has not been heard of Archbishop Sam Zuga who is bent on making lives better for every hardworking and diligent Nigerian youths.

The renowned Archbishop of House of Joy ministry, popularly known as Jehovah Field Marshall who recently launched a multipurpose cooperative society has unveiled a new avenue to empower youth and the future generations.

According to Sam Zuga, the newest project is a lifetime opportunity for all members who are part of SAMZUGA FOUNDATION MCS LTD.

In his words, “The Shop For Once & Earn For Life project is a mouth watering offer. There are many opportunities to make money and get employed in SAMZUGA FOUNDATION MULTI PURPOSE COOPERATIVE SOCIETY LIMITED. We are doing the impossible, using the available. One of the major avenues to make money is a platform called Shop For Once & Earn For Life. Here you shop like any other shopping you have been doing. But as you buy any of the packages, you will continue earning money until you die. Your family will take over and continue earning money with your code, which is just like your bank account number.”

Shedding more lights, the philanthropist cleric added that Shop For Once & Earn For Life platform is the best way to smartly secure the future for your children, however, it is strictly for members of SAMZUGA FOUNDATION MCS LTD.

“This is an opportunity you wouldn’t want to miss for the sake of your generations yet unborn. It is more like a multilevel marketing and for members of Samzuga Foundation only.

Successful registered Members of this great platform “Shop for once and Earn for life” enjoys free cash give away every Sundays at the headquarter.

Below are the packages and a link to register for more opportunities ahead.

https://samzuga.aidaform.com/samzugamcs,” he added.

On Tuesday July, Archbishop Dr. Sam Zuga officially launched a multi purpose cooperative society; an organization which is saddled with the responsibilities to eradicate poverty and unemployment in Nigeria.

Sam Zuga Foundation Multi Purpose Cooperative Society is among the numerous projects the cleric has launched, since he returned from Dubai, his country of Residence in February 2020.

The launch of the project is also in line with his vision 02-02-2020 which was officially launched on 20/02/2020.

Samzuga chat, a communication App was launched on 05/05/2020, followed by a social media platform SamzugaNET and Samzuga TREAT which is the medical consultation App.

Topping it all, on 06/06/2020 he launched Samzuga TV, Samzuga Radio and Samzuga E-commerce platform.

