Intl Book Fair: Need to support the book Industry amidst COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prisca Sam-Duru

The pandemic has paralysed the entire book chain were the words of the President of Nigerian Publishers Association, Gbadega Adedapo while lamenting the impact of the pandemic on the entire industry.

“Since the Coronavirus pandemic began to dominate the news space, the book industry immediately took a direct hit, and five months after it started, the industry has kept reeling from its effect.

Adedapo who harped on the need for the federal government of Nigeria to urgently come to the aid of the Industry noted that the pandemic has, in no small measure, been affecting the book industry from the day it was announced, just as it affected every other business, adding that “Its effects began when the industry started cancelling book and reading events when schools were shut down and movement and activities’ restrictions (lockdown) became the new normal to curtail its spread”.

“The book industry remains the major driver of education and literacy in Nigeria, as it covers the development of content. Books do not only educate our people, but they also increase their literacy level as well as promote peace in society.

COVID-19 is currently presenting the book industry with enormous challenges. The industry needs great help and massive support from the Federal Government. Helping the book industry’s value chain to bounce back as soon as possible is synonymous with sustaining education and literacy.

It is disheartening to know that the fate of authors, publishers, printers, booksellers, librarians (the entire book chain) hangs in the balance and depends on the timely responses received from the people, but especially from the Federal Government.

Book powers education and, as such, needs to be given immediate attention at a time like this. The book industry has lost over Ten Billion Naira (N10bn) to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We trust the Federal Government to critically and, as a matter of urgency, swiftly look into the matter of helping the industry through palliative measures. This could be done with dedicated grants and accessible funds that will aid the industry in its effort on product development and supply engagement.”

According to Adedapo, it is in an effort to remain relevant in the development of education and the country in general that this year, The Nigeria Book Fair Trust (NBFT) and Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) amidst COVID-19 have decided to take the 19th Nigeria International Book Fair online.

The intention he said, was to ignite the passion of the book industry stakeholders, open up opportunities for them beyond Nigerian shores by creating an online presence, promote books and reading culture irrespective of the threat posed by the pandemic virus by providing an online platform that will avail participants same experience as can be enjoyed at a regular book fair.

“This will be Nigeria’s First Virtual Book Fair and it is a free-to-exhibit and free-to-attend event with the theme: Information Technology as a Panacea for the Book Industry Sustainability Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic.

The event is scheduled to hold from 1st to 7th September 2020 with embedded and interesting programs such as the book fair conference, panelists discussion, exhibition, book sales, children programs, buying and selling of rights, networking and several mind-blowing webinar sessions organized by various key stakeholders such as Authors, Publishers, Printers, Booksellers and Librarians, Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), Nigeria Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) amongst others.

The general public, book lovers, and industry players are invited to register on Nigeria book fair website as the event promises to be worthwhile.

The conference keynote address would be delivered by Huago Setzer – President of International Publishers Association, Switzerland. His availability and that of other special guests and speakers have been confirmed for the event. The event would be opened for over 10,000 participants”.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: