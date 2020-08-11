Vanguard Logo

Internet fraud: EFCC arrests 3 Corps members, 19 undergraduates, 10 others

On 7:32 pmIn Newsby
Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Office, on Tuesday, arrested 32 “Yahoo Boys” including three serving  Corps members for alleged involvement in internet fraud.

The suspects were apprehended during a raid on their hideout in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

Officers of the EFCC swept on the location after diligent analysis of a series of intelligence gathered on their alleged criminal activities.

Three of the suspects claimed to be serving members of the National Youth Service Corps ( NYSC), 19 were undergraduates of various universities across the country, while the remaining 10 claimed sundry vocations.

The suspects, according to Dele Oyewale, Head, Media & Publicity, are Oyebamiji Francis; Aremo Jeremiah; Ogbonnaya Prosper John; Anuoluwapo Matthew; Oladele Victor; Mumuni Waliyullah; Olawoyin Abiodun; Okuwatoyin Henry; Arisekola Shina; Babarinde Solomon; Samson Gideon; Joshua Ola Adebayo; Ajayi Joseph Ajibola; Garba Mojeed, Olatunbosun Tobiloba and Azeez Ridwan.

Others are Ajala Timilehin; Adebolapo Bakare; Alaba Gideon; Ogunkeye Olumide; Ogunleke Tolu; Olapade Emmanuel; Adegoke Aanu Abiodun; Job Ayantoye; Oyebode Pelumi; Babayanju Toluwani; Oladele Ayobami; Omonaiye Abubakar; Sattong Baking; Abisoye Kehinde, Iwajomo Nathan and Aniyikaye Tope.

At the point of their arrest, 12 exotic cars, several phones, laptops and some incriminating documents were recovered from them.

The suspects were subjected to thorough screening by medical officials of the EFCC, in line with the COVID-19 prevention protocols.

They would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

