International Youth Day: We are poised to build sustainable future for youths — Oyetola

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The Governor of the State of Osun, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Wednesday said his administration was poised to fortify the youths for a productive engagement, redefine their lives and build a better future for them.

He said the government under his watch would do all humanly possible to provide the framework for all stakeholders to engage, empower, and equip the youths of the state to realise their potential and take advantage of the opportunities available to make positive contributions to the wellbeing of their respective communities in the State.

He disclosed the readiness of the government to formulate Osun Youth Policy Document which would enable the youths to take their rightful positions as the most productive, energetic, and viable segment of the population.

Governor Oyetola stated these while addressing the youths in commemoration of the year 2020 International Youth Day.

Oyetola who spoke during the virtual meeting organised by the State Ministry of Youth and Sports said the initiative would go a long way to ensure greater youth participation and engagement in decision making as well as welfare programmes of the government at State and local levels.

According to the Governor, the Policy, when implemented, will ensure sufficient investment by the State through the provision of resources, skilled labour, and facilities.

“As a government, we are conscious of the fact that our youths are not only our future, but also our present hope. We first demonstrated this while constituting our cabinet. We have about four cabinet members, who are in their thirties. One of them is the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Yemi Lawal.

“To further demonstrate our commitment to building our youths and, by implication, building the future of the State of Osun, we have sustained the Osun Youth Empowerment Scheme (OYES) and the Youth Employment and Social Support Operation (YESSO), all of which are aimed at alleviating poverty as well as improving the economy of the State through the involvement of our youths.

“In order to consolidate on our gains so far, we are putting a Policy Document together, which we shall soon present to the public for inputs and adoption. The State of Osun Youth Policy Document is a fallout of the country’s National Policy on Youth. In our own policy, we will be talking about the 4Es, namely, Youth Education, Youth Engagement, Youth Empowerment, and Youth Entrepreneurship.

“This policy sets out guidelines and provides the framework for all stakeholders to engage, empower and equip the youth of the State to realise their potential and take advantage of the opportunities available to make positive contributions to the wellbeing of their communities across the entire State.

“The State Youth Policy emphasises greater youth participation and engagement in decision making as well as welfare programmes of the Government at both State and Local Government levels. This Policy will ensure sufficient investment by the State through the provision of resources, skilled labour, and facilities.

“We believe that engaging the youth for positive development will ensure a safer society and a better Osun. We also acknowledge the fact that we need to collaborate with other stakeholders to achieve our objective. I am glad to say that our doors are open for such collaborations”, Oyetola said.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Hon. Yemi Lawal called on youths to wake up to the call of repositioning, rejuvenating, and redefining the economy of the State.

Lawal who warned the youths against unlawful acts and things capable of jeopardising their future said the government would continue to create an enabling environment for them to thrive and succeed.

He said the administration of Governor Oyetola would continue to prioritise the welfare and well-being of the people, particularly the youths in the State.

