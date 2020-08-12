INTERNATIONAL YOUTH DAY: Wammako hails youths, urges more support for Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Ajirhromanus

Former Sokoto State Governor and Senator, representing Sokoto North Senatorial District, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, has commended youths in the country for their roles in the promotion of peace, unity, and socio-economic development of Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Wednesday to commemorate the 2020 International Youth Day, Sen. Wammako, through His Special Assistant on Youth and Students Matters, Comrade Suleiman Mahmud T, said:” Nigerian Youth are significant pillars, upon which the future of the country relies, in our aspiration for meaningful socio-economic transformation.

“The role our youth played, individually and collectively, in promoting peace and stability in our country cannot be overemphasized.”

He also appealed for the cooperation of Nigerian youths, particularly in Sokoto State, towards the actualization of the various initiatives of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He also stressed the need for “more engagement and participation of young people to accelerate economic growth and sustainable development, especially now that Mr. President has approved a huge sum of money purposely for Nigerian-Youth Investment Fund, N-YIF, through Ministry of Youths and Sports Development.”

Wamakko said,” one of the greatest challenges facing governments and policymakers in Africa is the provision of employment opportunities to the young people.”

