International Youth Day: Lawmaker restates APC govt’s commitment to job creation

A member of the House of Representatives, Mr Dennis Idahosa (APC – Edo), has restated the commitment of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government in Edo to job creation and youth development.

Idahosa, who represents Ovia Federal Constituency in the Green Chamber, disclosed this in a statement by his Media Aide, Friday Aghedo, while felicitating with youths on the occasion of the International Youth Day 2020.

He said that the commitment which the APC administration displayed in the past should inform the choice of the youths for the Sept. 19 Governorship Election in the state.

The lawmaker, who is also the Chairman, Edo APC Youth Campaign Council for the elections, stated that the role and contributions of youths to the advancement and development of any society could not be over-emphasised.

He added that as such, every responsible government would take note of this fact by creating an enabling environment for the youths to realise their potential.

Idahosa said that the Edo APC Gubernatorial Candidate, Mr Osagie Ize-Iyamu, would provide an enabling environment in the state for the youthful population to thrive in creativity, innovation, and in business.

According to Idahosa, “The man, Ize-Iyamu is not a novice when it comes to giving youths an opportunity to realise their potential, in actual fact, even being outside government has not prevented him from doing so.

“If you go through his manifesto named “Simple Agenda”, he prioritises the issue of youths and in detail, maps out how he intends to go about it.

“It is for this reason that while congratulating the youths on this occasion of their day, I want to also enjoin them to as a matter of fact, vote for a candidate with better plans for them,” Idahosa said.

Vanguard

