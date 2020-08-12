International Youth Day: Ize-Iyamu celebrates Edo youths, calls for engagement, support

Kindly Share This Story:

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the Edo Governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, says the country must harness the energy, talent, and innovation of her youths to chart a path out of the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and lay the groundwork for a prosperous and stable future.

He said this in a statement released to celebrate the International Youth Day, a United Nations-designated day for youths across the globe to discuss socio-economic issues affecting them. This year’s edition is themed ‘Youth Engagement for Global Action’

In the statement, Ize-Iyamu said the youths are capable of big changes and transformation if provided the required support, and he challenged policymakers in the country to intensify engagement efforts with the youths to design policies centred on their true concerns.

He also called for participation and involvement from more youths, while assuring the youths of Edo State of his plans to create opportunities through the provision of working infrastructure and an enabling environment if elected as the Governor of the State on the 19th of September.

The statement read: “Today, the international youth day, I celebrate the resilience and brilliance of the youths of Edo State, and indeed the whole country, who against impossible odds contribute to the progress and development of the state and country.”

“With an economy brought to its knees by a raging pandemic and necessary restrictions imposed to curb its spread, now more than ever, we are reliant on the energy, talent, and innovation of our youths to build a path out of the downturn and lay the groundworks for a prosperous and stable future.”

“We must provide necessary support and most importantly, engage and listen to the youths. The theme for this year’s International Youth Day has been aptly tagged ‘Youth Engagement for Global Action’. It is a call for participation and involvement on the part of the youths, but also a challenge to policymakers to reach out and design policies centered on the true concerns of those who represent the country’s most populous age-group and our hope for a peaceful and prosperous future.”

“I have seen, first hand, the ability of our youths to make big change and transformations happen if provided with required support and empowerment through the numerous schemes and programs I have sponsored via the POI Mentoring Forum, which helps young persons to develop strong leadership, political and business skills.”

“Our youths need greater opportunities, working infrastructure, and a secure environment to pursue their dreams, and get deserved recognition and reward at home and globally. If elected as Governor of Edo State, I have outlined plans on how to do this in the #POISIMPLEAGENDA. I will listen and I will act.”

—

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: