International Youth Day: It’s time to take over governance, Orajiaka tells youths

By Henry Ojelu

An All Progressive Congress, APC, governorship aspirant in Anambra State, Paul Orajiaka, has urged Nigerian youths to rise up to the challenge of taking over the leadership of the country.

In his goodwill message to youths as the world celebrate International Youths Day, the Harvard trained scholar and Chief Executive Officer of Auldon Group said Nigeria needs young, visionary and energetic youths to run the affairs of the country.

The theme of this year’s International Youths Day, “Youth Engagement for Global Action” seeks to highlight the ways in which the engagement of young people at the local, national and global levels is enriching national and multilateral institutions and processes, as well as draw lessons on how their representation and engagement in formal institutional politics can be significantly enhanced.

In his remark, Orajiaka said, “As nations across the world, mark this year’s International Youths Day, I celebrate the doggedness of our Nigerian youths and their achievements which has brought honour and respect to us as a nation.

“Despite the many challenges which have often threatened to imp on the abilities, our youths have shown resilience and doggedness in the face of those challenges. They have brought this country honour with their exceptional feats in different aspects of life.

“While I congratulate them for these feats, I wish to draw their attention to the need to take over the leadership of this country. Nigeria today requires young visionary minds and not tired politicians.

“Our individual successes cannot make much impact if we continue to wait for old politicians to transmit power to us. They will never do that. The time to take over governance is now.

“I challenge our youths to arise and act with great dynamism and optimism so we can transform our society, inspire that youthful purposeful leadership for the greater good of mankind; for the tide of great nations have always been shaped by the power of youthfulness.”

While commending some of the measures taken so far by President Muhammadu Buhari to engage the youths, Orajiaka noted that the only way to secure the future of the country is by giving more prominent leadership roles to the youths.

Vanguard

