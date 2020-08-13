International Youth Day: Industrialist harps on purpose-driven young persons

Kindly Share This Story:

Industrialist and philanthropist, Engineer Tony Amechi, has called on the Nigeria youths to live a purpose-driven life that add value to the society.

Amechi made this call in a statement to mark the 2020 International Youth Day, which is observed on July 13 of every year.

According to him: “today, being the International Youth Day, I have taken a few moment journeys back through the memory lane and reflected upon the realities of today and the possibilities of tomorrow. I have asked: ‘what is the future without the youth and who is a youth without a purpose?”

“The answer to his posers, according to him, is that there’s no future without the youth and the future will be empty without a sufficient presence of purpose driven youths.”

Amechi further said that only a goal-oriented youth can make a great nation, stating: “My dear wonderful youths of our great nation, I enjoin you to accept into the context of this piece the definition of purpose as “your personally achievable set goals for a holistic development of the self, and a human oriented desire to also make a difference in the world by contributing to issues beyond your individuality.”

He maintained, “If you have accepted this definition then you have also embraced the fact that you have a duty to yourself and to mankind.”

“While it is an established truth that young people must themselves make decisions about their lives, I won’t fail to call on parents, guardians, mentors, teachers and leaders in every human sector to acknowledge that we also have a sacred duty of securing the future by showing the light and guiding the young through the right path. Let’s make it a priority to build a system that will enable young people to develop holistically, regain their voice, their influence and place in the society so as to reach their full potential,” the Ndokwa-born founder of the Tony Amechi Foundation stated.

“Additionally,” he noted, “we must collectively discourage youth docility, regression to a class of mere stooges, petty engagements, vain pursuits and help pull them out of the little confinements of needless intra-party and inter-party conflicts, communal schisms, ethnocentric biases, hatefulness and thuggery, into more meaningful ventures of global, industrial and humanistic importance.”

“I stand with the youth in the vision to realize a friendly society with people-oriented government that takes cognizance of egalitarian principles of justice, equity, peace, merit and equal opportunities where no one is oppressed and to uphold the African values of being our brothers’ keepers,” Amechi declared.

A lazy youth population, he warned, is a liability to a nation thereby impeding the national growth and development, however a productive youth, he maintained will always be a huge assets to a nation and a source of national pride.

Kindly Share This Story: