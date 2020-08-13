International Youth Day: BEWIAfrica tasks youths on national activities

Kindly Share This Story:

In line with the theme of International Youth Day 2020—“Youth Engagement for Global Action”— BEWIAfrica, a social enterprise committed to gender empowerment and development, has challenged Nigerian youths to be more resilient and get involved in national activities positively.

BEWIAfrica Founder and CEO, Florence Bodex Hungbo, threw the challenge in a statement on International Youth Day, on Wednesday, August 12, urging youths to steer clear of violence and embrace true love, which breeds togetherness.

Hungbo said: “Most importantly, youths should always be each others’ voice in any circumstances, as they say ‘youths are the pillars of any nation’.

“Hence, they should live up to that appellation to be ready to lead when leadership finally hits them.”

She added that although BEWIAfrica is dedicated to promoting entrepreneurship among women by mobilising support for women-owned ventures and businesses, children and female students, it has plans for the youth.

“Over the years, BEWIAfrica has encouraged some enterprising women to muster the courage to defy the inhibiting stereotype that prevented female entrance into jobs considered the exclusive preserve of men because of their technical and vigorous nature,” Hungbo noted.

According to her, BEWIAfrica is joining the United Nations and the world to identify with youths.

Her words: “We want to assure our youths that we haven’t forgotten them and we have very appealing plans set specially for their enhancement.”

