“We look for three things when we hire people. We look for intelligence, we look for initiative or energy, and we look for integrity. And if they don’t have the latter, the first two will kill you, because if you’re going to get someone without integrity, you want them lazy and dumb.” – Billionaire, Warren Buffet

“Each man must for himself alone decide what is right and what is wrong, which course is patriotic and which isn’t. You cannot shirk this and be a man. To decide against your conviction is to be an unqualified and excusable traitor, both to yourself and to your country, let me label you as they may” ~ Mark Twain

“If you get to my age in life and nobody thinks well of you, I don’t care how big your bank account is, your life is a disaster” – Warren Buffet

The last episode(26) of the Economic War show with Charles N Lambert on Thursday emphasised on integrity and the billionaires, revealing how Africans have forgotten what integrity means over the years. The reason being that Africa has the worst set of leaders who are non-productive, especially the many pastors and politicians who steal from the people and serve as role models without integrity.

Condemning such group of people posing as frontline leaders in Africa, Lambert says they must be reduced because these people are non-productive thereby affecting young ones in the society who look up to them.

Using three billionaires as examples of well-deserving leaders, Lambert focuses on integrity as a major trait that has kept them successful which is against the belief by Africans that every rich person committed a crime to become rich.

Achieving success and making tough decisions go hand in hand. So you may ask what’s the best way to make ethical decisions during tough times?

Billionaire Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, once said making ethical decisions all comes down to reputation. Integrity and ethics are essential for building a solid, positive reputation. They also indicate trust and adherence to high moral standards.

So many of us have to make decisions that define who we are and what we believe in. It’s that moment when we arrive at the crossroads of choosing between toeing the line for the wrong reasons or doing the right thing because it’s the right thing to do.

In the world of billionaires, integrity is key to more money, more contracts, more sales and even when hiring people, employers consider integrity as number one qualification.

Warren who has created millions of job opportunities for people said “We look for three things when we hire people. We look for intelligence, we look for initiative or energy, and we look for integrity. And if they don’t have the latter, the first two will kill you, because if you’re going to get someone without integrity, you want them lazy and dumb.”

There’s a saying that “Winners Never Cheat: Even in Difficult Times” that the difference between the unsuccessful, the temporarily successful, and those who become and remain successful is character.

A person of integrity knows that open and honest communication is not only the ethical thing to do; it’s what builds trust and increases value, so work gets done efficiently, and without barriers or politics.

Integrity is about doing what you say and saying what you do, it is about honouring your commitment, honesty and fairness in action.

With integrity, Africans can work together, trust one another and have great value system.

Hence, Lambert in last episode 26 of the show calls for Africans to embrace the Ubuntu Spirit which tells of the power of teamwork.

Ubuntu spirit is a powerful source of inspiration for creatives. When we create in the spirit of oneness, the forces of passion and purpose animate our work because we believe we are contributing to something far greater than ourselves. We become mindful of how our work can impact others, we become mindful of our integrity, we trust one another, we do these things with a free mind and without cheating.

It encourages us to co-create. Collaboration plays an important role in problem-solving and innovation and this is because when we gather in groups to solve problems and generate new ideas, we gain access to a greater pool of information, experience and perspectives.

Embracing the Ubuntu spirit means Africa first, Community first, rising together as one nation with one vision.

Vanguard News Nigeria

