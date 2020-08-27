Insecurity: Security expert raises alarm over likely attack on govt facilities

Kindly Share This Story:

By Eveyn Usman

President of the Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operators of Nigeria, AISSON Dr Ona Ekhomu, has raised the alarm on possible attack of government facilities by terrorists.

To this end, he has advised the Federal Government to conduct what he described as annual detailed vulnerability assessments of government buildings and key national infrastructures in the country to prevent destruction by terrorists.

Speaking yesterday in Lagos, at the occasion of the 9th anniversary of the destruction of the United Nations, UN House in Abuja, by terrorists, Ekhomu, said the likely attack on government facilities was one of the strategies by insurgents to cause shock and fear in Nigerians.

He said , “ with the growing specter of jihadi extremism in the country including Boko Haram, the Islamic State, Al Qaeda, Sahelian Jihadis, bandit-terrorists and others, the threat is rising and not diminishing. Terrorists are likely to target Federal and state government facilities in order to cause shock and fear among Nigerian citizens. Government should take proactive steps in preventing these attacks by conducting vulnerability assessments”

As part of proactive measures to prevent likely attack, he called for the need for government to hire security experts and consultants who would design protocols for vulnerability assessments, noting that “ using government security agents who do not possess requisite security credentials, experience and pedigree will be a waste of time as they may not have the appropriate technical skill set to do the job.

“In August 2011, Boko Haram was still in its infancy, having only succeeded in attacking the Nigeria Police Force headquarters building on June 16 , 2011. But it is now a terrorist monstrosity which is aided by groups like ISIS, Al-Qaeda, Sahelian Jihad groups, and others which intent is to destroy Nigeria. The threat to Nigeria government facilities has therefore multiplied in geometric proportions.

“Federal Government is therefore advised to use either the Carver Method or the VSAT method of vulnerability assessment as they are sufficiently robust to expose loopholes or windows of opportunities that could be exploited by terrorists to attack critical national assets and infrastructure.

“The attack on the United Nations Building could have been averted if the UN had conducted vulnerability assessments especially since the UN got intelligence of the impending attack in Nigeria

“Nigeria boasts of holders of the CPP, PSP and CPO security certifications who are skilled, knowledgeable and capable of conducting risk assessments, criticality assessments and vulnerability assessments. This is the skill set that must be deployed to robustly protect assets of the Federal government”, he said.

