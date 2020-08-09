Insecurity: Buhari seeks support of traditional leaders

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA — President Muhammadu Buhari has canvassed for support of traditional leaders to stem the tide of insecurity in the country.

The President, who made the call at the palace of the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar on Saturday, acknowledged that traditional and religious institutions have contributed to the sustenance of peace in the nation.

He was represented by the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, who led the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi and the Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Adamu to the wedding Fatiha of the children of the families of Ambassador Shehu Malami and Late Alhaji Musa Abubakar.

Malami was quoted in a statement that was signed by his media aide, Dr. Umar Gwandu, to have told the audience that the Federal Government has been relentless in its fight against armed banditry and other forms of criminalities in the country.

“Mr President has directed us to express gratitude to you for all the support you have overtime been extending to his government specifically on security matters and other associated social ills that have been bedevilling this country of ours”, Malami added.

While conveying the felicitations of the President to the Sultan on the wedding, Malami further stated that President Buhari also appreciated the monarch’s contribution towards the attainment of peace in the country.

According to the statement, the Sultan, in his remarks, expressed his “total support” in seeing to the success of the President Buhari-led administration, saying “we will continue to do our best to see that peace, stability and development reign in Nigeria.”

“He commended the steadfastness and cooperation of the traditional institutions for the federal government’s efforts in maintenance of peace and order in the country”, the statement added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: