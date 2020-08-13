Innovation, Technology key to economic recovery post-COVID-19 – Chima Anyaso

Kindly Share This Story:

In order to galvanize Nigeria into stable economic progress, Dr. Chima Anyaso has called for more investment in innovation, technology, and agriculture as essential to post COVID-19 economic recovery. He made the call during a lecture delivered yesterday at the 2020 International Youth Day under the theme Youth Engagement for Global Action.

In a paper titled “Building a New Nigerian Economy Post Covid-19” Dr. Anyaso who is the Chairman of CAADES Group said that Covid-19 has changed the world which has forced several businesses to shut down and has also forced companies to carry out massive retrenchment of the workforce. He noted that all were a result of economic slump and its consequences such as loss of livelihood and the resultant increase in the rate of poverty across the country.

Anyaso noted that “if there is one thing we all should take home as the lessons of COVID-19, it would be the need to prepare for unforeseen circumstances, need to manage effectively the cost of operations, need to manage scarce resources and the need to save for rainy days” he said.

On ways that businesses can quickly recover and pivot quickly, the former House of Representative candidate shared what he called “four cardinal points to rebuilding our economy and creating sustainable wealth from now onwards”.

He identified Innovation stating that “the world over, businesses that have survived, thrived and even boomed under the harsh realities of Covid-19 economy have been businesses run innovatively and creatively by great minds. The market is currently favorable to those who provide solutions to existing problems and are constantly improving on existing processes and business models. Researching, devising, and exploring better means of resources, personnel management, and service delivery is important to recovery”.

On technology, Dr. Anyaso agreed with the notion that “Technology rules the world”. He emphasized that Innovations hinged on technology have been the driving force for success in many businesses.

He said “We witnessed a massive turnover for online businesses during the pandemic, we also noticed a high peak of sales on e-commerce sites, that wouldn’t be possible if the businesses didn’t leverage on technology. So whatever solutions we proffer, technology must be at the center”

Touting Agriculture as a game-changer, Dr. Anyaso noted that “in 2019, agriculture contributed around 21.91% to the Nigeria’s GDP. However, this contribution is still a far cry from what is ideal as population growth to food production is negative” saying that in the near future, if this trend persists, Nigeria will slip into a major food crisis.

He pointed out that this situation, though negative, presents a golden opportunity for young, innovative Nigerians to key into tremendous opportunities that abound in the agricultural value chain, from cultivation to transportation to distribution, retail, value-added services, extension services and so forth.

In concluding Dr. Anyaso observed that Governance and Policy making are very important ingredients to achieving a prosperous economy, calling for the most responsible, responsive and visionary leadership. He worried that the reason why in 2020 Africa countries, including Nigeria, are turning to China and other developed countries for loans and handouts are simply failure of leadership and lack of initiative.

He therefore called for a renewed attention by government and the entire leadership to give serious attention to the management of the economy and offer the youths a fair chance at making their marks in the nation.

Dr. Anyaso said “I have always been a strong advocate of youth involvement in political leadership and the economy simply because I know that in Nigeria the youths are the driving force of the National economy, we are the very lifeblood of this nation therefore, and we are the most affected segment of the society when policies are upside down. The trillions of Naira being borrowed today will be repaid by our generation and not the ones borrowing and looting it”.

He, therefore, cautioned that the lessons of COVID-19 must not be lost, but rather should be properly interpreted and diligently applied for the purposes of ensuring quick, stable and sustainable economic recovery.

VANGUARD

