Breaking News
Translate

Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, joins Amaechi on rail projects inspection

On 8:53 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, joins Amaechi on rail projects inspection

By Dirisu Yakubu

Minister of Information, Culture and National Orientation, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at the weekend, joined his Transportation counterpart, Rotimi Amaechi on the inspection of ongoing railway projects in the Lagos/Ibadan

The exercise which commenced at the Nigerian Railway Corporation complex, Ebute-Meta at exactly 7:40 AM drew a sea of heads largely from the Federal Ministry of Transportation and the Chinese Construction Engineering Corporation, the major contractor handling the project.

ALSO READ: No mask, no access to train service — Amaechi

The inspection train is expected to leave Ebute-Meta to Apapa from where it would journey to Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Details later…

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!