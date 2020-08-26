Breaking News
Translate

INEC prepares for bye-election in Enugu — REC

On 11:14 amIn Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:

INEC prepares for bye-election in Enugu — REC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is preparing for a by-election to replace a member of the Enugu State House of Assembly, late Chijioke Ugwueze, who died recently.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Enugu, Dr Emeka Ononamadu, disclosed this on Wednesday in Enugu.

Ononamadu said that the commission had fixed Oct. 31, 2020, for the conduct of the by-election to replace the late lawmaker from Isi-Uzo state constituency.

READ ALSO: 13 parties to participate in 12 bye-elections in 8 states ― INEC

“For now, we are preparing for the bye-election to replace the state lawmaker from Isi-Uzo state constituency.

“More details on the preparation will be communicated very soon,’’ he said.

Ugwueze died of heart failure, according to a family source, on June 19 at age 49.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!