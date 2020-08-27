INEC gears up for Imo North bye-election

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chidi Nkwopara – Owerri

Imo State office of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Thursday, issued guidelines to political parties wishing to take part in the forthcoming Imo North senatorial zone bye-election, scheduled to hold October 31, 2020.

According to a press statement signed by the Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Professor Francis Ezeonu, and made available to newsmen in Owerri, the Commission said that all interested political parties are expected to hold their primaries between August 24 and September 8, 2020.

Apart from the time frame for the primaries, Professor Ezeonu also said that “political parties participating in the bye-election are advised to make available to INEC state office, within 48 hours, their primary election date, venues and time for the congress/primaries, agenda, and guidelines for the conduct of the elections”.

The political parties were similarly asked to submit the list of planning committee members, a comprehensive list of delegates, list of nominated candidates or contestants, as well as other documents they deem necessary.

While urging the parties to strictly adhere to their party guidelines for primary elections, Professor Ezeonu also called for the observance of the Covid-19 pandemic protocols.

“Parties are reminded that the last day for the submission of names, addresses and two passport size photographs for polling agents, to the Electoral Officers, EOs, is October 17, 2020, as provided in Section 45(1) of the Electoral Act 2010, as amended”, Ezeonu said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: