Indifference in Ekiti as new fuel pump price takes effect

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

Despite the increment in the fuel pump price from N143 to N150 in all the filing station across Ekiti, except the NNPC mega stations which adjusted its price to N147, there appeared to be calmness among the generality of the populace.

It appeared the citizens have decided to take the new increment which was effected two days ago, with equanimity, without a single voice of resistance.

All the filling stations in the state are opened for business and without a single queue in sight.

This is just at the government of Ekiti State warned all filling stations to desist from short-changing consumers or engaging in any fraudulent act.

The Chairman, Ekiti State Petroleum Task Force, Mr Peter Adekunle made said this during an inspection tour of some filling stations in Irepodun/Ifelodun, Ido-Osi local governments areas and some parts of Ado-Ekiti metropolis.

Speaking with Vanguard, Adekunle said the task force detected sharp practices in some of the filling stations who were caught adjusting their fuel pumps beyond the regulated price.

Adekunle stated that the Petroleum Task Force will never condone any fraudulent act, adding that it will continue with to protect consumers’ right.

