Indian home minister back in hospital after recovering from COVID-19

India’s Federal Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to a hospital again complaining of fatigue and body aches, days after he had recovered from COVID-19, officials said on Tuesday.
Shah, a powerful ruling party leader regarded as a deputy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was admitted to the state-run All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Monday.
“Amit Shah has been complaining of fatigue and body aches for the last three-four days. He has tested negative for COVID-19.
“He has been admitted to AIIMS for post-Covid care.
“He is comfortable and is continuing his work from hospital,” hospital spokeswoman Aarti Vij said in a statement.
Hospital sources told domestic media that Shah was taken to the hospital as he had mild fever and difficulty breathing.
Shah, 55, was discharged from a private hospital on Friday after recovering from the disease.
He had tweeted he would be in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of his doctors.
India is placed third in the worst-affected countries after U.S. and Brazil, with infections topping the 2.7 million mark and a death toll of 51,797.
It has reported the highest number of daily cases globally for a fortnight with over 50,000 cases every day. (dpa/NAN)