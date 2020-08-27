Impact Hub Lagos set to launch support programme for Nigerian ventures

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

Impact Hub Lagos will launch its New Economy Booster at an online event this Friday, August 28, 2020. The Booster programme launch event will feature a panel of experts from various sectors, discussing how the Nigerian venture support ecosystem needs to adapt in light of COVID-19 and the crash in oil prices globally.

The event also features sector-specific workshops on sustainable entrepreneurship led by industry leaders. They will explore ways entrepreneurs can innovate and grow despite the pandemic and a looming global recession. Attendees will gain insights and practical tips for economic survival post-COVID-19.

The New Economy Booster, funded by the lab of tomorrow and BMZ, is designed to support entrepreneurs with ventures, startups, non-profit organisations or initiatives that aim to contribute to Nigeria’s post-pandemic economic recovery.

According to the CEO of Impact Hub Lagos, Patrick Eromosele, the programme “will provide entrepreneurs with access to resources that they need to ensure their sustainability. These resources are invaluable to startups who want to be a part of Nigeria’s economic recovery, and scale their impact”.

The 7-month-long Booster is focused on supporting organisations in Trade, Agriculture, Healthcare, Education and in the Creative and Culture industries.

Impact Hub Lagos is the local arm of the global network that provides impact-driven businesses and organisations with the tools they need to succeed: incubation and acceleration, programmes and prototypes as well as dynamic co-working spaces.

