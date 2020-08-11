Immobile looking forward to David Silva link-up at Lazio

Kindly Share This Story:

Ciro Immobile is ready to welcome David Silva to Lazio with open arms and revealed an approach from Newcastle United, who he claimed wanted to hire Massimiliano Allegri or Luciano Spalletti.

Manchester City great Silva is to depart the Premier League club after a 10-year association upon the completion of their Champions League campaign, which continues with a quarter-final tie against Lyon on Saturday.

Reports in Italy suggest the Spanish playmaker’s move to Rome is practically done, with Lazio offering him a three-year contract to move to Serie A.

Lazio striker Immobile is excited at the prospect of linking up with the 2010 World Cup winner.

“He’s a great player and has great experience, we are waiting for him with open arms,” Immobile said in an extensive interview with Corriere dello Sport.

“I can’t wait for him to arrive, we are Lazio fans before Lazio players.”

Immobile is coming off a sublime individual campaign in which his 36 Serie A goals matched the competition record set by Gonzalo Higuain, who achieved the feat in the 2015-16 campaign.

The Italy striker says he is now ready to finish his career at Lazio amid the possibility of a contract extension at the club.

“I’m waiting for them to call me. I intend to tie myself to Lazio forever. What Lazio has given me and is giving me is priceless,” Immobile added.

“The renewal will be three years, so the contract will expire in 2025 when I turn 35.”

While Immobile has no plans to depart, he revealed there was interest in taking him to Newcastle amid a potential takeover at the Premier League club.

The Magpies were the subject of a proposed £300million purchase, led by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, but the bid was withdrawn due to what was described by the potential new owners as “an unforeseen prolonged process”.

Immobile also stated Newcastle wanted to bring in an Italian coach, with ex-Juve boss Allegri among consideration.

“During the period in which there was talk of the possible acquisition of Newcastle by a sheikh fund, they called my agent Alessandro Moggi,” Immobile said.

“Then the Premier did not pass the proposal, the fund was withdrawn. I know they were also looking for an Italian coach, Allegri or Spalletti.”

