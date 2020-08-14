I’m still in race for Isoko South Chairmanship – Ofremu

Kindly Share This Story:

Front line aspirant for office of Chairman, Isoko South Local Council, Hon. Oghale Ofremu has reiterated his focus to winning the elections in the soon to hold local government polls in Delta State.

The affirmation is following rumours of unfavourable community decisions and political permutations alleged to be against him.

Ofremu has insisted that his community, Aviara, had at no time decided against supporting her own for the Chairmanship position.

He said, Avaira as a community, rather has interest in who becomes the next Chairman of the council, which they aim to clinch.

The Senior Special Assistant to Delta Governor stressed that he was still in the race and even more prepared as well as suitable than any other aspirant.

According to him, “I am running. I am still in the race. Aviara community wants chairmanship. Aviara community never met at any point and took a decision not to field a candidate for any position.”

Describing the rumours as spurious and machinations of political jobbers, Ofremu called on his followers and supporters to hold firm to faith as victory was sure.

“I urge my followers and supporters to keep calm and be orderly as we continue with our normal consultations. Rumours as such are normal and expected. It shows our relevance and how rooted we are in this race.” He added.

