I’m happy about on-going peace process in Southern Kaduna, says El-Rufai

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State yesterday expressed satisfaction with the peace being brokered in Southern Kaduna by the Chief of Atyap, Dominic Gambo Yahaya.

The governor, who spoke in an interview with newsmen shortly after a closed door meeting with the Sultan of Sokoto, Mohammed Sa’ad Abubakar 111, said his concern had always been how people could live in peace with each other in the state.

“All humans are equal before our creator so your neighbour should be considered as your blood relation . Both Islam and Christianity teach us to love for others what we love for ourselves.

‘’Therefore, we are happy with what the Chief of Atyap started, may God reward him for inviting all the ethnic groups under his chiefdom and agreed to live in peace and harmony,’’ he said.

Governor El-Rufai had earlier held a closed door meeting with the Sultan who paid him a courtesy visist at Government House, Kaduna.

The Sultan had arrived Kaduna at about 12:20 pm and was received by Secretary to the State Government, Balarabe Abbas, Chief of Staff, Muhammad Sani Dattijo, and Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

Kaduna State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Jafaru Sani Ibrahim, was also part of the officials that received the Sultan.

The Sultan immediately went into the meeting with the Governor which lasted about an hour but refused to speak with journalists after the meeting.

The monarch only smiled, entered his vehicle, saying El-Rufa’i would explain the purpose of his visit.

Goverbnor El-Rufa’i said the sultan was his elder brother and was in Kaduna on a private visit. He said the Sultan came to express support for the measures taken to promote peace in Kaduna State.

“ He came on a private visit to talk to me, to advise me, to guide me and also expressed his support for our efforts at bringing peace to Kaduna State. “He is happy that many people have come, all talking about peace and felt he should not be left out, particularly in light of our historical relationship not only as Barewa old boys but as my elder brother.”

