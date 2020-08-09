I’m driven by excellence, diligence, value, impact — Dr Shogo

Kindly Share This Story:

Emotions doctor, Dr. Oluwashogo Oyeniyi, more popular as Dr. Shogo, who just released two books and an app, has said his “passion for maximum productivity and all-around excellence” is driven by diligence, value and impact.

The highly sought-after speaker and a certified life coach said: “This is why I host an annual conference in Nigeria called ‘From Ideas to Execution,’ which attracts thousands of participants and is syndicated in Nairobi and Kenya.

“I have also hosted a master class in Accra and Ghana this year. I did three countries in 2020, all before the lockdown.

“I released a brand new book in February entitled ‘How to Use Social Media to Promote Your Business, Product and Services’. It is to help small business owners gain mastery of social media marketing.”

ALSO READ:

Dr. Shogo added that he recently launched two books. The first is ‘investMEN’, which focuses on how to network effectively and get value.

The second, ‘Thoughts of Dr. Shogo’, “is a collection of my thoughts around various personal development titles and business strategies for people interested in becoming a better version of themselves.”

Other books are “How to Fight Your Husband”, “Dealing with Time Wasters” and “12 Life Lessons Every Woman Must Know”.

He noted that all his books, teachings, nuggets, podcast, video lessons, daily articles can be downloaded via his website and app in Playstore, “where people can read my courses for free,” he added.

The CEO of Happy Talk academy said another avenue with which he impacts lives is “100 Percent Personal Growth Class with Dr. Shogo” which runs on WhatsApp monthly.

His words: “It has helped a lot of people during the pandemic and has drawn participants from South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, UK, US, Tanzania and Zambia.

“I impact clients by helping them gain greater influence, effectiveness and perspective in their life’s endeavours, because apart from being a certified life coach, I am also a certified and licensed emotional intelligence specialist, a certified cognitive behavioural therapist and a certified counselor.

“I train corporate executives, teams and private individuals with aptly-designed courses tailored to meet the particular need of any organisation or individual, and I have trained over 20,000 people in the past one year.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: