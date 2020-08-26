Kindly Share This Story:

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

The Executive Chairman, Cross River State Anti Tax Agency, Bishop (Dr) Emma Isong has disclosed that four “special” mobile courts have been established to prosecute illegal tax collectors at all levels no matter their profile or status.

Bishop Isong made the disclosure at a one-day Stakeholders meeting/workshop on “Anti-Tax Agency: Justification and a way Forward” on Wednesday in Calabar.

The Chairman also asserted that governor Ayade’s social schemes, as well as programmes which has in no small way, affected the poor including setting up anti-tax agency will remain a legacy of his administration.

His words: “There are so many illegal and multiple taxes imposed on CrossRiverians knowingly and unknowingly and governor Ayade is very angry with this ugly development.

“Four mobile courts have been set up in collaboration with Cross River State and the Chief Judge of the state as well as the Anti-Tax Agency to make sure offenders are arrested and prosecuted no matter their place and status in the society.

“There will be times, charges and various degrees of punishment for offenders and no one will be spared,” he said.

Speaking further, he said Ayade’s Social Programmes targeted at boosting the living standard of the poor in the state will remain a legacy of his administration as a lot of low-income earners have been affected positively.

“Ayade’s social programmes will remain a legacy because they have affected the poorest of the poor and the lowest of the low and his passion to uplift the downtrodden cannot be overemphasized.

“Our goal is to sustain a caring, supportive and peaceful climate for farmers, small scale businesses and the downtrodden as well as protect the Goodwill and passion of government for the poor and the vulnerable for a better society.

“We also intend to stop illegal tax collections and discourage fraudulent tax consultant and improve cooperation between tax authorities and anti-tax agencies by combating tax crime and corruption,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

