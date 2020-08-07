I’ll ensure vigorous implementation of FG’s housing policy- Ashafa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The newly appointed Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Housing Authority of Nigeria, Senator Gbenga Ashafa has expressed commitment to ensure a vigorous implementation of the Federal Government’s housing policy which entails the provision of mass affordable housing for millions of Nigerians.

Ashafa made the remark on Friday, in his acceptance speech, following the announcement of his appointment by President Muhammadu Buahri.

According to him, “It is with the highest sense of responsibility and consciousness of the task ahead that I accept my appointment by His Excellency President Muhammadu Buahri to serve as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Housing Authority of Nigeria.

“My focus as Chief Executive will be to ensure a vigorous implementation of the Federal Government’s housing policy which entails the provision of mass affordable housing for millions of Nigerians and the rejuvenation of the economy through the creation of meaningful jobs for millions of young Nigerians.

READ ALSO: Buhari signs amended Companies and Allied Matters Bill CAMA 2020

“Needless to say, this task cannot be achieved without the cooperation of both the Government and the organized private sector. We are, however, fully determined to leverage on this important cooperation in order to create housing opportunities for many Nigerians while creating millions of jobs in order to stimulate the economy.

“Worth acknowledging, also, is the quantum of work already done by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing under the able leadership of His Excellency Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola SAN, the Federal Housing Authority and other complementary agencies in this regard.

“I hereby look forward to working closely with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, the management and staff of the Federal Housing Authority, other relevant agencies and our partners from the private sector.

“I remain grateful to President Buhari for the enormous confidence he has reposed in us by this appointment, while looking forward to a period of diligent service.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: