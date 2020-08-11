I’ll always be there for you, Atiku tells Nigerian youths

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

Former Nigeria’s Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Tuesday, assured Nigerian youths of his readiness to stand for them in good and bad times.

Atiku stated this on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of International Youth Day, IYD, 2020.

In a message he personally signed, the Wazirin Adamawa enjoined the youths to remain resolute in their quest to see the Nigeria of their dreams.

He said: “I wish to felicitate with the youth across the globe on the 20th Anniversary of the International Youth Day celebration.

“I shall stay the course and continue to offer my shoulders for you all to climb because as youths, you are “Leaders of Today”.

“I salute the Nigerian youth in particular for their commitment and perseverance towards the attainment of a greater Nigeria.

“The theme of this year’s celebration ‘Youth Engagement for Global Action’ gives a critical picture of what the world perceives about the stake of young people globally.

“This global picture, which has been on my mind, informed my decision of 40 per cent youth inclusion in my 2019 presidential campaign; a promise I am committed to keeping for the futuristic benefit of our great nation.

“In this era of COVID-19 when the entire world is faced with this plague, the youth have a responsibility to guard against being infected, as well as help to stem the rate of infection by observing the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC protocols of washing/sanitizing hands, wearing of face mask, avoiding crowded areas and observing social distancing.

“Indeed, the survival of humanity rests largely on the shoulders of the youths, as vigour is required to wear out this plague.

“The vigour and spirit that you embody as youth will play a crucial role in the socio-economic survival of the world, and its rejuvenation, post COVID-19.

“As leaders of today, and tomorrow, I enjoin you all to preach and practice peace; demonstrate patriotism at all levels; rid yourselves of nepotism and promote competence above all forms of sentiments. Only then can we truly have the Nigeria of our dream.”

