Ikpeazu sends delegation to investigate Chinese company over alleged maltreatment of workers

By Ugochukwu Alaribe & Eric Ugbor – Umuahia

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu has sent a delegation to investigate the alleged maltreatment of workers by a Chinese company, Inner Galaxy Steel Company, located at Umuahala, Obuzor Asa, in Ukwa West council area.

Vanguard gathered that the delegation is headed by the member representing Ukwa West state constituency in the House of Assembly, Chief Godwin Adiele with Mr. Sam Hart, and the transition committee chairman of Ukwa West council, as members.

The company is said to have over 1,000 workers of Nigerian origin, working under dehumanizing conditions.

Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, who confirmed this to Vanguard, stated that the report prompted the Governor to send some government officials to the company.

It was gathered that workers are hired and fired at will as the company directors hire soldiers and policemen to deal with workers. They resume work by 6 am and closes, 7 pm daily, Monday to Sunday with no leave.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, workers of the company were also alleged to have been held in the compound.

According to a source; “A worker can be employed today and be sacked that same day for no reason. Every minute in that company could be your last as a Nigerian worker. There is no job security or job guarantee. They will sack workers and chase them away with the Army or police. It is a Chinese modern-day slave camp, right inside Nigeria. Workers cannot gather themselves for any reason whatsoever. They can’t form unions, they can’t protest on any injustice.

“Workers are camped in a prison-like accommodation provided by the company before now.. Just like a slave, and a slave master relationship. Every Nigerian in that company is mandated to call their Chinese employers master or mistress. Failure attracts sack. Nigerians are violated and molested by their Chinese employers daily. The Chinese treat their Nigerian employees as lesser humans.”

Vanguard

