IJAW youths decry interim committees for presidential amnesty office, NDDC

Kindly Share This Story:

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

Ijaw youths have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint credible sons and daughters of the region to run the Niger Delta Development Commission, and the Presidential amnesty office to convince the region that he meant well for the area.

Speaker Ijaw Mobile Parliament , Comrade Kingsley Warekuromor who spoke in Warrri, Delta state after a meeting of 86 clans of Ijaw nation said as Ijaw youths they were beginning to doubt if the President meant well for the region, with critical interventionists institutions like the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, the Presidential Amnesty office being run with interim committees

He recalled that the President had years ago said areas that gave him five percent vote would not enjoy the same attention with areas were he got more, adding that he could not say if the President had changed his view with the way NDDC and the Presidential amnesty office were administered with committees.

READ ALSO:

“It’s like the President Buhari administration doesn’t mean well for us as a region, may be that is why we see Interim system of governance for critical interventional agencies in the Niger Delta. And see the looting reportedly going on in one of the agencies , this rubbishes the agenda for good governance”, he said .

“Appoint credible sons of the region with track record of integrity in the different interventional ministries and agencies to proof us wrong. How can Northerners be Interim Managers of the Presidential Amnesty Program meant for the good people of Niger Delta? “, he wondered.

“This injustice is to dis-credit the collective effort of those of us in the fore front for good governance and resource control, this may jeopardize the existing peace in the region if cares isn’t taken.”, he said .

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: