IJAW youths decry interim committees for presidential amnesty office, NDDC

On 7:03 amIn Newsby
NDDC probe: Enough's enough, UNDEDSS tells FGBY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

Ijaw youths have  called on President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint credible sons and daughters  of the region to run  the Niger Delta Development Commission,  and the Presidential amnesty  office to convince the region that he meant  well for the area.

Speaker Ijaw Mobile Parliament , Comrade Kingsley  Warekuromor  who spoke in Warrri, Delta state after a meeting of 86 clans of Ijaw nation said as Ijaw youths they were beginning to doubt if the President meant well for the region,  with critical interventionists institutions like the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC,   the Presidential Amnesty office being run with interim  committees

He recalled that the President had years ago said  areas that gave him five percent vote would not enjoy the same attention with areas were  he got more, adding that he could not say if the President had changed his view  with the way NDDC and the Presidential amnesty office  were administered with committees.

“It’s like  the President Buhari administration  doesn’t mean well  for  us as a region, may be that is why  we see  Interim system of governance for critical  interventional agencies in the Niger Delta. And see the looting reportedly going on in one of the agencies , this rubbishes  the  agenda  for good governance”, he said .

“Appoint credible sons of the region with track record of integrity  in the different interventional ministries and agencies to proof us wrong. How can  Northerners be  Interim Managers of the Presidential Amnesty Program meant for the good people of Niger Delta? “, he wondered.

“This injustice is to dis-credit the collective effort of those of us in the fore front for good governance and resource control, this may jeopardize the existing peace in the region if cares isn’t taken.”, he said .

