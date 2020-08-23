Ijaw worried Bayelsa can’t survive without federal allocation ― Pukon

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Amaize – Asaba

Secretary-General, Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, Mr Frank Pukon, has said the Ijaw ethnic nationality was troubled that Bayelsa, the only homogeneous Ijaw state in the country, cannot survive without the Federation Account, according to the 2019 Annual States Viability Index ( 2019 ASVI) just released by Economic Confidential.

Pukon called on President Muhammadu Buhari to broaden the nation’s economic horizons and approve relocation of International Oil Companies, IOCs back to the Niger Delta region to improve economic development and make it a win, win situation for the Niger Delta people, Nigerian state and IOCs.

He said: “I want to call on the presidency, particularly President Muhammadu Buhari, to speedily diversify the economy away from the oil and gas sector.

This is the only viable way the Nigerian state can deliver the most basic public services (education, health, and others) to the citizenry hampered significantly.

“I also beseech him to direct the multinational companies to relocate their headquarters to the cup where the country drinks from.

“There is no point repeating an obvious truth that Nigeria’s dependence on the oil sector is too critical and the effect of Nigeria’s dwindling oil revenue is damaging with reverberations beyond the Federal Government.

“That is why diversifying the economy is significant to the Ijaw people of the Niger Delta, and the IOCs relocating back to the region is an overlap injustice searching for justice.

“This is a disturbing fact, considering the fact that, we are now ravaged with a novel the coronavirus.

“For us in the Niger Delta, particularly the Ijaw people, we are disturbed with regard to the Annual States Viability Index Report from the Economic Confidential.

“Where apparently the only homogenous Ijaw state (Bayelsa state) is classified as unviable and cannot survive without collecting revenue from the Federal Government due to low internal generated revenue.

“There is no point repeating an obvious truth that Nigeria’s dependence on the oil sector is too critical and the effect of Nigeria’s dwindling oil revenue is damaging with reverberations beyond the Federal Government.

“That is why diversifying the economy is significant to the Ijaw people of the Niger Delta, and the IOC’s relocating back to the region is an overlap injustice searching for justice.

“One of the contributing factors why a state like Bayelsa with abundant resources, is still hampered with poverty, no job opportunity for the teeming youth, low internally generated revenue, and of course dilapidated projects, is as a result of the fact that multinational companies are not operating from the Niger Delta states.

“If the IOCs relocate their offices back to the Niger Delta with a genuine commitment for peace in the Niger Delta region, it will no doubt enhance economic development and become a win, win situation for the Niger Delta people, the Nigerian state and the multinationals,” he asserted.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: