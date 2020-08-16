Breaking News
Ijaw education group laments plight of PAP sponsored students

FG rolls out schedule for WAEC, NECO ,others…Calls for appointment of  Coordinator  amnesty programme

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

STUDENTS on the sponsorship of the Presidential Amnesty office have lamented non payment of their stipends for almost a year, appealing to the President  Education Rights Agitation of Ijaws, ERAI, Comrade Johnny Ebimienfi   to help prevail on the appropriate authorities to address their plight.

The students said since schools were shutdown they had been  doing online classes, tests etc, adding that non payment of their stipends was affecting them as they could hardly buy data, download and make photocopies of materials sent to them by lecturers.

Ebimienfi who played host to the students in Warri, Delta state blamed the situation on alleged mismanagement of the programme, urging   the federal government  to appoint Dennis Otuaro from Delta state as Coordinator of the amnesty programme.

He said the government should dissolve the interim committee running the place, stressing that it  does  not understand the challenges  ex militants that the programme is meant for  were going through.

“The president should terminate the caretaker committee  and appoint Chief Dennis Otuaro to run that office . Delta Ijaws have not been appointed Coordinator of the programme despite all they suffered, particularly Gbaramatu kingdom for the programme to come up .  This is the time to look this way”, he said.

